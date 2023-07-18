 Supermodel Gigi Hadid Is Released On Bail, Following Arrest For Possession Of Illegal Substances
The 28-year old had been detained for illegal possession of marijuana at the Caymen Islands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

American supermodel of international repute Gigi Hadid had been arrested for illegal possession of cannabis while she was holidaying in the Cayman Islands. As per reports suggested by leading media houses, the 28-year old supermodel was arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10. Her friend who was also accompanying her on a private plane was also detained.

As per a local daily named Cayman Marl Road, police officials had found that Hadid and her friend were holding illegal substances and necessary utensils that were needed in order to consume them, in their luggage, while they were aboard the said private plane.

article-image

The two had been taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre and were undergoing questioning. They appeared before the summary court on July 12, 2023 and were charged on suspicious grounds of importation of ganja and Utensils used for the consumption of ganja. Earlier on Tuesday, the two were released on bail but not before both were fined $1000 each.

A source close to the model clarified in a quote stating, “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman, since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

For the unversed, this isn't the first time that Hadid has been in a predicament like this. Back in 2015, she made headlines for alleged use of cocaine during a show for Victoria's Secret.

article-image

Earlier in April 2023, she won the hearts of Indian shutterbugs and fans with her traditional Indian looks sported during the grand opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Hollywood superstar Leonardo D'Caprio. Although neither of them have confirmed nor denied the news.

article-image

