Sunny Kaushal on why he is okay to act in female-centric films like Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, 'I think it comes from the way I am in my real life'

Actor Sunny Kaushal is currently seen opposite Yami Gautam Dhar in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Directed by Ajay Singh, it also stars Sharad Kelkar and started streaming on an OTT platform from March 24. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sunny for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You had four releases in a span of two years. Do you feel fulfilled?

I feel lucky enough that I arrived at the time when the pandemic hit us so badly that no one knew what would be the fate of the films which were under production or about to release. I was glad that Shiddat (2021) and Hurdang (2022) had OTT releases.

Despite being Janhvi Kapoor’s film, you managed to shine out IN Mili. Was it difficult for you?

Being a part of Mili (2022) was special because Boney (Kapoor) sir called me to offer this role. He saw some rushes of Hurdang. He suggested that I watch the original film Helen (2019) and then decide whether I had to do it or not. Even the director felt the same, who helmed the original one too.

Go on…

In fact, he showed his concerns since Mili was a female-centric film but that didn’t bother me. I felt it’s a great survival story. When I saw the film, I wanted to be a part of the remake. Since the backdrop of the film moved from Kerala to Dehradun in Mili, I did a bit of research. Funnily, I have cousins who reside in Dehradun. As kids, we used to go a lot there. The beauty of the film is that the love story wasn’t at the forefront.

How was it working with Janhvi on the sets?

I am a shy person and so is she. She understood that and made sure we are comfortable together. She has a habit of playing games on the sets. The awkwardness was kind of broken in the first two to three days and the credit goes to her.

Being a male actor, from where does your sense of security come that you agreed to do a female-centric film?

I have always been like this. I think it comes from the way I am in my real life. I view anything as a story. However, I always see how my part is contributing in a script. Even in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, I believe, if there would be no Ankit, people would never see Neha (Yami’s character) in full glory. With the OTT boom, our audience has also changed, they don’t see how big or small a role one has, if they could connect with it, your job is done.

Do you discuss your work with brother Vicky Kaushal and father Sham Kaushal?

I feel so fortunate that I grew up in a family like this and I learned that everyone has their own individual journey. It should be you at the forefront and no one else. I am an individual thinking being, who enjoys acting, before being a brother to someone and a son to my father. Whether I do good or bad in films, relationships or anything I do in life, the onus is on me.