Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Zooms Past ₹500 Crore Mark After 3 Weeks

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has emerged to be the new mass-puller and he has all the reasons to celebrate as his film Gadar 2 has wrecked havoc at the box office. After shattering almost every record in the book, Gadar 2 has officially entered the Rs 500 crore club, and it still has a few more days to earn whatever more it can, until Jawan releases.

Gadar 2 has now emerged to be the second biggest film of the year, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. And now, it's run in theatres might finally come to an end, this time, due to SRK's Jawan.

Gadar 2 released in August 11, and several films came and went from cinemas, but the Sunny Deol-starrer continued its dream run.

Gadar 2 enters Rs 500 crore club

On the film's fourth Sunday (September 3), Gadar 2 minted Rs 8.50 crore, and with that, it officially entered the Rs 500 crore club.

The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 501.87 crore, and with that, it has become the third film ever to enter the Rs 500 crore club in the Hindi showbiz, the first two being Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

However, among the three films, Gadar 2 is the fastest one to achieve the milestone, as it breached the Rs 500 crore mark in 24 days. Pathaan did the same in 28 days, while it took 34 days for Baahubali 2 to reach Rs 500 crore.

Gadar 2 success bash

There is no end to parties for Sunny Deol and family ever since Gadar 2 hit the theatres. The cast and crew of the film have been spotted throwing lavish bashes in the city, and the recent one of Saturday was probably the biggest event of the year for B-Town.

On Saturday evening, Sunny threw a grand success bash at his residence in Mumbai, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. The party only got bigger and better as all the three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan -- were spotted celebrating Sunny's success under one roof.

Several photos and videos from the party have gone viral on the internet in which the Deols can be seen engrossed in conversations with the Khans, and other famous names from the tinsel town.