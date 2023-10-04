Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Set For OTT Release - When & Where To Watch It

A still from Gadar 2 |

Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" will start streaming on ZEE5 from October 6, the platform announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film saw Deol reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh from 2001's "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

ZEE5, the streamer run by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, shared the digital premiere announcement on its official X page.

"The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5," ZEE5 said in the post.

"Gadar 2" hit the screens on August 11. The Hindi period action drama has earned around Rs 500 crore till now, emerging as one of the biggest box office successes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film also starred Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur.

