 Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan

Gadar 2 starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan | Photo Via Instagram

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, has been a hit at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film hit the big screens on August 11, 2023, and became a success. It was a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001.

According to a report in Box Office India, Gadar 2 has become the highest-grosser of all time with 513.75 crore nett. It has beat Prabhas' Baahubali and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The report states that Jawan will beat these numbers in a few weeks as the action thriller is set to cross 500 crore nett or more.

Read Also
Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani, Gadar 2 Being Considered As India’s Official Entry?
article-image

Gadar 2 also featured Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Sunny's movie crossed Rs 134.88 crore in its first weekend, and it went on to become the second-biggest Hindi movie of all time in India.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny and his father, actor Dharmendra, jetted off to the United States. The Indian actor shared a picture on his social media handle and captioned the photo, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.” 

Read Also
Sunny Deol Did NOT Take Dharmendra To US For Medical Treatment: 'He Is Miffed With False Reports'
article-image

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Baap, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. 

Read Also
Nana Patekar Takes A Dig At Gadar 2, Jawan Success, Says Audiences Is Being Fed Mediocrity
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara Character Narmada's Less Screen Time In Jawan: 'I Also Felt That..'

Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara Character Narmada's Less Screen Time In Jawan: 'I Also Felt That..'

Director Milan Luthria On His OTT Debut With Sultan Of Delhi: I Get To Meet And Interact With Newer...

Director Milan Luthria On His OTT Debut With Sultan Of Delhi: I Get To Meet And Interact With Newer...

Farhan Akhtar On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3: 'We Couldn't Find Common Ground'

Farhan Akhtar On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan In Don 3: 'We Couldn't Find Common Ground'

Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Priyanka Chopra To Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding To Raghav Chadha In Udaipur?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan