Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes Highest Grosser Of All Time, Beats Baahubali & Pathaan

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, has been a hit at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film hit the big screens on August 11, 2023, and became a success. It was a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001.

According to a report in Box Office India, Gadar 2 has become the highest-grosser of all time with 513.75 crore nett. It has beat Prabhas' Baahubali and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The report states that Jawan will beat these numbers in a few weeks as the action thriller is set to cross 500 crore nett or more.

Gadar 2 also featured Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Sunny's movie crossed Rs 134.88 crore in its first weekend, and it went on to become the second-biggest Hindi movie of all time in India.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny and his father, actor Dharmendra, jetted off to the United States. The Indian actor shared a picture on his social media handle and captioned the photo, “Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully.”

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Baap, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty.

