Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebs Wish PM Modi On His Birthday

Several Bollywood celebrities wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on his 73rd birthday on Sunday, September 17. Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher and others wished the PM by penning heartfelt notes for him on social media.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of Jawan, took to his official X account and wished him a 'joyful' day. He also advised him to take some time off from work to have fun.

"Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes," Shah Rukh shared.

Rajkummar Rao shared a throwback picture with the PM and also congratulated him for the success of G20 summit.

The actor wrote, "Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Jai Hind."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures of PM Modi on his social media accounts and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. All Indians feel proud in every corner of the world from where you have brought the country in the last 9 years. Your life style is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you Sadhu ji, is also sending you her loving blessings," he captioned his post.

On the other hand, National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut called him the 'most loved leader' in the world. "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat," Kangana wrote.

She added, "You are note just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir."

Take a look at how other celebrities wished the PM:

