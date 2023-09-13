Sunny Deol Did NOT Take Dharmendra To US For Medical Treatment: 'He Is Miffed With False Reports'

Father-son duo Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are currently basking in the love that is been showered upon them by their fans for their respective films. While Sunny shattered records with his film Gadar 2, Dharmendra was lauded for his lovable role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The Deol family also saw a wedding in the house a few days ago as Sunny's son Karan Deol tied the knot with girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The Deol household has been busy with back to back celebrations for the past couple of months, and recent reports claimed that Sunny has now taken his father Dharmendra to the US for a medical treatment.

Speculations were rife that the veteran star was not keeping well and was thus flown down to the US for special medical care.

Sunny Deol refutes rumours about Dharmendra's health

However, as per a report in Times Of India, Dharmendra is completely fine and Sunny has taken his parents to the US for a vacation.

The report also stated that Sunny was upset with rumours around Dharmendra's health. "He is miffed with these false reports claiming medical treatment. Every time he takes his father somewhere it doesn’t have to be for medical reasons!"

The report added that the US trip was long overdue but it had to be delayed because Sunny was busy with the promotions of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 wrecked havoc at the box office as it became one of the highest grossing films of the year with Rs 515 crore so far. The film released in theatres on August 11 and it is being screened at theatres across the country even after a month.

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to the iconic 2001 film Gadar. The film brought back the hit jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on the silver screens, and it also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

