Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Mumbai Villa Auction, Says 'Process Underway To Resolve The Matter'

Bollywood actor and BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol courted controversy after the Bank of Baroda said it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25. It had fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore. Sunny had reportedly been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank, interest, and penalty, since December 2022. However, a day later, the process was withdrawn citing ‘technical reasons’.

According to the auction notice, the 599.44 square metre property also houses Sunny Sounds, which is owned by the Deols, and is the corporate guarantor of the loan, while Sunny's actor-politician father Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt.

Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2 commented on the same and told India TV that the process to resolve the matter is underway.

Earlier, there were reports that actor Akshay Kumar had come to his rescue by giving a loan of Rs 30-40 crore, but Deol’s spokesperson told Hindustan Times that the claims were untrue.

When PTI contacted the bank it did not offer any reason for the withdrawal of the notice.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

