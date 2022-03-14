Sukhmani Sadana spills the beans on her role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Apharan 2'

After making a mark with projects like 'Tandav', 'Sacred Games' and 'Dil Bekaraar', Sukhmani Sadana is all set to impress the audience once again with her brand new avatar in 'Apharan 2'.

Talking about her character, Sukhmani says, "I play the role of Nafisa in Apharan 2. This is the first time that I’ve played a badass woman. Nafisa is someone everyone fears, she is super hardcore, strong, tough touch and very dangerous. But the best part is not even that. One of the most exciting part of Apharan is when Nafisa brings a twist and a surprise element. You have to watch the show to know more."

In the second season of Ekta Kapoor and Jio Studios’ web series, Arunoday Singh who plays desi cop Rudra sets out on a risky mission to kidnap criminal mastermind BBS. His chase makes him cross borders and take on a whole lot of bad guys.

'Apharan 2' also stars Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, Jeetendra, Snehil Mehra among others. Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Apaharan 2' will premiere on Voot Select on March 18.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:36 PM IST