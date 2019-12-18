Suhana Khan’s sexy new avatar with a plunging neckline is making waves on the internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, may have left her fans disappointed by not entering Bollywood this year, but she surely made headlines for her fashionable existence. The Khan princess, who is pursuing her academics in New York, has time and again impressed the fashion police with her sartorial picks, and looks like she’s way too ahead in the game.
While Suhana’s Instagram account remains private, her fans manage to circulate her latest pictures that make waves on the internet. A recent addition has Suhana wearing a red sleeveless bodycon top with a plunging neckline. The 19-year-old styled her long tresses in loose curls, and opted for a glamorous makeup with shimmery eyeshadow and a perfectly winged eyeliner. She completed her look with blush pink lips and oodles of mascara.
Suhana Khan recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
Earlier, sharing the short film on YouTube, Gimeno had written, "Really excited to finally bring to you this project I've been working on for the past year! I've been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew, and friends that helped me turn this idea into something real! So that's really awesome. And hopefully you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!"
Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.
