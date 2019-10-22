Suhana Khan turns 'cowgirl' as she enjoys a sunny day in New York

Suhana Khan is definitely loving her time in New York, and the frequent photos that capture her having her fun, are proof enough. Albeit, Suhana isn’t on any social media platform yet, hence we have to rely on her fan clubs to get those photos to us. In one of them, we recently saw Suhana soaking the sunlight and flashing a million dollar smile. She was dressed in a white crop top.
Also, don’t miss her black cowboy hat that she is donning with quite a lot of swag. Check out the photo below!
Did you also check out this small video where she is seen grooving with a girlfriend?
Many have been assuming about the pretty girl’s Bollywood debut. In various interviews, however, father Shah Rukh Khan has stated that his children are free to opt for their desired field of career only once they’ve finished their graduation. While Suhana we hear wants to be an actor, SRK’ elder son Aryan is more interested to be behind the camera.
Suhana, of late, also shot for a short film with her film school friends. She’s quite on her way!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)