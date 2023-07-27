Suhaagan Fame Aditya Deshmukh Reveals How Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Inspire Him In His Acting Journey

Aditya Deshmukh |

Aditya Deshmukh, who is currently part of the TV show Suhaagan on Colors TV, is celebrating a decade in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor looks back at the time when he started back in 2014, getting his first break to survive many ups and downs to reach where he is today.

He shares, “I can’t explain how it feels like thinking about my first day at work and those times that have gone by. I’m falling short of words to express my feelings. Going through ups and downs, more downfall than success in this career, but then it’s a part and parcel of everyone’s life. That’s how you learn and get up, and you just don’t give up on it. And that's what I've been learning.”

There have been many memorable moments and projects in Aditya’s life during this tenure. “Well, the most memorable work I have done is Bade Acche Lagte Hain. I have worked on many shows, and each show was special, as was every character. After that, I had the opportunity to work in Marathi films with talented individuals such as Swapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, and Mahesh Manjrekar sir. I feel incredibly blessed to have collaborated with such great actors and to have learnt from them. It feels as though the universe made me wait, but it also provided me with small roles in big projects, gradually paving the way for me to understand that this is not the end. It’s just unfinished business. I have a long way to go. So, I took on numerous shows, including my 25th show, my silver jubilee show, Ziddi Dil Maane Na. I believe that’s when everything started getting better. My role Faizi in the show is by far the most memorable one for me,” he explains.

When asked if he is satisfied with how his career has shaped up, Aditya replies, “I think the word ‘satisfaction’ implies that a person is content when they can tell this to themselves, ‘Okay, I guess now I’m done. I am satisfied with what I have achieved in my career’. However, I believe every actor should always be hungry for work. It’s important to feel like you have missed out on something significant. Conversely, when you feel like you have achieved everything you wanted, then you can consider retiring. For example, Amitabh Bachchan continues to play different characters, and it feels like his career is still evolving. Rajinikanth sir once mentioned that when his film Darbar was released, someone asked him about the one role he hadn’t done yet, and he expressed his desire to portray a transgender character. There are people who even after working for decades, are still not satisfied with how their careers have shaped up. Therefore, I believe there is still a long way to go, and I am taking it step by step.”

Addressing the discussion around having a plan B when one enters this unpredictable field of work, he adds, “Remember, many people will tell you to have a Plan B. However, there is no such thing as Plan B, it is a myth. We are born with one plan, Plan A. We are born with one goal and one vision, which is our Plan A. If you have a Plan B in your mind, it means that your original vision and goals in life are now being surpassed by an alternative plan that holds no real significance. Personally, I do not believe in a backup plan. Of course, I completed my education, but I did it to gain knowledge about the outside world. Before entering the entertainment industry, pursue whatever you want to do first. Even if you enter the industry a little late, it's perfectly fine. The industry has evolved, and you will have plenty of opportunities.”

He also stresses on the importance of completing one’s education before starting this new journey. “Don’t give anyone a chance to say that you haven’t finished your education. Make your parents proud and proudly state that you have completed your education along with pursuing your passion. Education will always help you. For example, Shah Rukh Khan is a gold medalist in economics, so if he emphasises on the importance of education, then I believe it is vital. After education, pursue whatever you want. Lastly, never give up on your dreams. Whatever you have dreamt of, strive to achieve it and stay strong. Many people will try to bring you down, but remember one thing: listen to everyone's opinion, but follow your own. Many people will give you opinions on your acting and all, but remind them that you earned your role through auditions and hard work. They should not try to teach you,” he says.

Speaking more about the journey he continues, “I have unintentionally hurt many people, unable to devote time to my loved ones. Sometimes, I strongly feel that nobody can truly understand an actor. Nobody can fully comprehend the mindset of a creative individual. We are peculiar people, driven by our creativity, and no one can truly understand us, be it our parents or friends. When my friends express a desire to visit me on set, I do not ask them to because I know they will get bored. I tell them to appreciate the final result instead. There have been instances where someone visited and later admitted they got bored after a while. For them, it might be uninteresting, but for me, it is my passion. I love what I do. People like us, creative individuals, are often misunderstood.”