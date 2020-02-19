Suffering from 'Bigg Boss' withdrawal, 5 remedial web series you need to binge watch ASAP

Biggboss lasted for more than four months and was broadcasted on Television each day and as fans it is very difficult to let go of the show you have been watching on a daily basis. It has been four days since the show got over and fans are getting restless, watching repeats and in dire need of something to fill that void.
Something fun, something entertaining, and something meaningful; taking these three criteria into consideration, here is a list of web series we have consolidated for you all to watch:
1. The Forgotten Army
The story revolves around the true story of Indian soldiers who joined the Indian National Army (INA), which was forged by default after the Britishers were defeated by Singapore during WWII. The INA was led by Netaji Subhashchandra Bose. This army fought tooth and nail against the British Army to free India, however, their story somewhere got lost in the pages of history.
Date of release: 24th January
Available on: On Amazon Prime
2. Never Kiss Your Best Friend
This series has been adapted from Sumrit Sahi’s book. The protagonists of the show, Tanie and Samir meet after five long years. This is the story of how rules of friendship are redefined.
Date of release: 20th January
Available on: Zee 5
3. Stage of Siege: 26/11
Revolving around the 26/11 terror attacks that shook the city of Mumbai, this series is about how the NSG commandos came to the rescue of victims after the terrorists attacked various predominant spots in the city. It throws light upon the harsh reality and the grim situations people were put through on that unfateful day.
Date of release:
Available on: Zee 5
4. Taj Mahal 1989
Set back in 1989, this show is based on stories of love, marriage and friendships of couples, across different age groups, in and around the Lucknow University.
Date of release: 14th February
Available on: Netflix
5. Code M
The series revolves around a powerful lady and an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra who spots a discrepancy while investigating an important military encounter. It shows how the investigation brings forth certain unpredictable facts that sends ripples across the Indian Army.
Date of release: 15th January
Available on: ALT Balaji
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)