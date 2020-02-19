Suffering from 'Bigg Boss' withdrawal, 5 remedial web series you need to binge watch ASAP

Biggboss lasted for more than four months and was broadcasted on Television each day and as fans it is very difficult to let go of the show you have been watching on a daily basis. It has been four days since the show got over and fans are getting restless, watching repeats and in dire need of something to fill that void.

Something fun, something entertaining, and something meaningful; taking these three criteria into consideration, here is a list of web series we have consolidated for you all to watch:

1. The Forgotten Army