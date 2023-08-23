 'Suffered Loss Of ₹15 Crore': Mika Singh Reveals He Had To Cancel World Tour Concerts Due To THIS Reason
Mika had announced a world tour and after performing in the US, he was supposed to do shows in Bali, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
One of the most renowned singers in Bollywood, Mika Singh recently made a shocking revelation that he had to incur a loss of whopping Rs 15 crore. He was touring across the world until a few days back and was performing at packed concerts, however, it did come with a price as it took a toll on his health.

Mika revealed that in his career spanning over two decades, this was the first time that he had to postpone his concerts because of his health.

Mika Singh incurs Rs 15 crore loss

According to a report, Mika shared that he did back to back shows in US and did not get enough rest in between, which affected his health, especially his throat.

He said that his last show was at Dallas where he caught a cold and it impacted his throat and voice. When he consulted a doctor, they asked him to avoid travelling to Australia for 25 hours and to take complete rest to avoid further damage.

"Doctor asked me to avoid travel, which is why I didn’t come to India as well," he said.

He went on to say that his entire team suffered a loss of around Rs 15 crore as many shows had to be cancelled and postponed. He also had to return money to investors, but he thanked them for understanding his situation.

'Didn't want to lip sync': Mika

Mika went on to say that he decided to postpone his shows instead of playing a record and lip-syncing to it. "Many singers do it these days. Aaj tak ki saari mehnat, image, respect, sab kharab ho jaati," he averred.

He, however, assured that he is now fit to resume and that he plans to do concerts in Bali, Singapore and Malaysia, among other places.

He added that he will make sure to not perform at so many different countries in a short span within a limited time period, and that he will take extra care of his health.

