e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Such a scam': Fans disappointed with AP Dhillon’s performance at WPL - here's why

'Such a scam': Fans disappointed with AP Dhillon’s performance at WPL - here's why

While some of his fans lauded his performance, several users caught AP Dhillon lip-syncing in an auto-background tune.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
AP Dhillon |

AP Dhillon, a popular Indian singer and rapper, attended the opening event of the Women’s Premier League along with several other celebs like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and more. Even before the beginning of a match, the game has forced hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While AP Dhillon performed some of his hit songs like 'Insane' and 'Brown Munde', the audience present seemed unimpressed. But Why? 

Well, his fans were undoubtedly excited and poured endless praise on him. However, some people figured out that the singer isn’t actually singing but lip syncing instead.

Read Also
WPL 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon to perform at opening ceremony; here's how to buy...
article-image

Twitter lashed out at AP Dhillon

Several users on Twitter shared their disappointment over the incident. One user wrote, "AP Dhillon's live performance is such a scam." Another writer wrote, "I almost fell asleep after watching the thanda performance of AD Dhillon at #WPL2023."

Check out the tweets here:

Read Also
Lollapalooza 2023: AP Dhillon croons 'Brown Munde', flings Ukelele at charged up crowd in Mumbai
article-image

About WPL

The Women's Premier League 2023 has attracted around $700 million in franchise and media rights. It is now the second-most prestigious women’s sport tournament worldwide after USA’s basketball.

Few players will be allowed to play a three-week tournament, usually more than what they play in an entire year. Mumbai Indians captain Harman Preet Kaur stated that this league would be useful for both sports and athletes.

Read Also
Watch: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set stage on fire at opening ceremony of WPL 2023;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Brahmastra 2 and 3; here's when he will begin the shoot

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about Brahmastra 2 and 3; here's when he will begin the shoot

'Such a scam': Fans disappointed with AP Dhillon’s performance at WPL - here's why

'Such a scam': Fans disappointed with AP Dhillon’s performance at WPL - here's why

PHOTO: Vidya Balan’s bold look sets the internet on fire

PHOTO: Vidya Balan’s bold look sets the internet on fire

Watch: Rakhi Sawant buys a new car and home in Dubai, remembers Adil Khan Durrani

Watch: Rakhi Sawant buys a new car and home in Dubai, remembers Adil Khan Durrani

How severe is Amitabh Bachchan's rib injury? Read to know more

How severe is Amitabh Bachchan's rib injury? Read to know more