'Such a scam': Fans disappointed with AP Dhillon’s performance at WPL - here's why

AP Dhillon |

AP Dhillon, a popular Indian singer and rapper, attended the opening event of the Women’s Premier League along with several other celebs like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and more. Even before the beginning of a match, the game has forced hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While AP Dhillon performed some of his hit songs like 'Insane' and 'Brown Munde', the audience present seemed unimpressed. But Why?

Well, his fans were undoubtedly excited and poured endless praise on him. However, some people figured out that the singer isn’t actually singing but lip syncing instead.

Twitter lashed out at AP Dhillon

Several users on Twitter shared their disappointment over the incident. One user wrote, "AP Dhillon's live performance is such a scam." Another writer wrote, "I almost fell asleep after watching the thanda performance of AD Dhillon at #WPL2023."

Check out the tweets here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About WPL

The Women's Premier League 2023 has attracted around $700 million in franchise and media rights. It is now the second-most prestigious women’s sport tournament worldwide after USA’s basketball.

Few players will be allowed to play a three-week tournament, usually more than what they play in an entire year. Mumbai Indians captain Harman Preet Kaur stated that this league would be useful for both sports and athletes.