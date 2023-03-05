Subuhii Joshii reveals, 'Public opinions put a lot of pressure on actors, that’s why they undergo surgeries'

Subuhii Joshii | Pic: Instagram/subuhijoshi_essjay

Our society has set certain standards when it comes to one’s appearance. And, falling short at any of these, make living a difficult ride for many. Many, therefore, are very conscious about how they look and their weight, which affects their confidence in one way or the other.

There have been many talks, awareness programmes even movies, shows and series on body shaming. For a few people, these initiatives have helped but it feels like so much more has to be done. Actor, singer and DJ Subuhii Joshii is one such voice who is against body shaming.

Subuhii feels that despite there being a little more awareness in today’s times, there is still a long way to go. She explains, “People don’t understand when they treat somebody like that on the basis of looks and weight, it affects the other person a lot. I don’t feel that because of movies or any show body shaming has been reduced. Many movies are made on such social issues but those issues are still there. Until people change their mindset, nothing can change,” she avers.

Subuhii shares that people expect celebs to look perfect all the time, but then that is not possible. There have been several examples that both putting on makeup while stepping out or sans it has led to criticism.

“When celebs go to the gym putting on makeup, people make fun of that, and even when actors don’t and go to the gym, people complain about the dark circles. Celebrities are not Gods, they are humans and can be imperfect. These public opinions and demands put a lot of pressure on actors and that’s why they undergo surgeries,” she explains.

Subuhii further adds, “It’s all because of the stereotype that actors are supposed to look a certain way. I don’t know who has normalised that looking thin means beautiful. I don’t know who made these norms and it’s very difficult to change these set norms.”