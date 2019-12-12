Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan flaunts his bronze abs in first look

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance-drama thriller is one of the most anticipated movies of the actos. Adding to the excitement, Varun shared his first look from the movie and revealed that the first trailer will be launched on December 18.

Varun shared an intense picture on social media where he can be seen wearing a ripped black hoodie donning his abs at the camera. Excited about the trailer launch, he captioned it "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th dec. Only 7 sleeps away."