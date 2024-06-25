Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Return To Send Chills Down Your Spine

Stree is back to haunt and tickle the funny bones of fans again. Makers on Tuesday finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for their highly awaited sequel, 'Stree 2' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the teaser hints at a thrilling narrative that will see the return of the original cast, led by RajKummar and Shraddha. After a sneak peek attached to the theatrical release of 'Munjya,' the makers finally dropped it digitally, generating a wave of excitement amongst audiences.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house, Maddock Films, treated fans to an exciting teaser.

Along with the teaser, they captioned the post, which read, "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!#Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser."

The video begins with people pouring milk on the statue of Stree. There is a chaos in the village as they are heard saying, 'Stree wapas aa gaye'.

The glimpses of Shraddha Kapoor as stree send chills down the spines of her fans. RajKummar, on the other hand, returns as Vicky. However, there is also a surprise entry in the film. Fans caught glimpses of Tamannaah Bhatia in the teaser. Tamannaah's dancing glimpse is seen in the video.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, it promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans shared their excitement in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Oh Stree Jaldi aana." Another user commented, "Can't wait for the chills and laughs!" "Oyee stree aa gyi," another user comment read.

Recently, the makers announced the release date.

Shraddha was excited about the announcement. Sharing the film's production house, Maddock Films's post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Woh aa rahi hai. 15th August ko!!!!!!" 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie to date, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

'Stree 2' is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.