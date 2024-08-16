Stree 2 Beats Gadar 2 On Independence Day, Becomes Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2024 With ₹54 Crore Day 1 Box Office Collection

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, finally released six years after the first part on August 15, and the film began shattering box office records from the word go. The horror-comedy zoomed past the 2023 film Gadar 2, which was the biggest Independence Day release of Bollywood so far, and went on to earn over Rs 50 crore on its first day itself.

As per reports, Stree 2 earned a whopping Rs 54.35 crore on its first day on Thursday, thus becoming the biggest Hindi opener of the year. The record of highest Independence Day release collection was held by Gadar 2 until now, which had opened with Rs 40 crore at the box office, but not anymore, as the 'Stree' has taken over Sunny Deol's Tara Singh.

Stree 2 box office collection day 1

Given the anticipation and hype, the makers of Stree 2 arranged for a special preview for select fans on Wednesday, and with those shows, the film earned Rs 8.35 crore.

On Thursday, when the film finally opened for all, it minted a staggering Rs 46 crore, thus taking the total to Rs 54.35 crore.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD is still the biggest opener of 2024, but Stree 2 has now recorded the maximum Day 1 collection this year for any Hindi film.

Vedaa wins over Khel Khel Mein

Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, and emerged to be the winner effortlessly. However, Vedaa managed to triumph over Khel Khel Mein, making John a bigger crowd puller than Akshay, who has been unlucky at the box office for a while now.

Vedaa earned Rs 6.52 crore across India on its first day, and it received mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

On the other hand, Khel Khel Mein, which received fairly positive reviews from the critics, made Rs 5 crore on its first day.