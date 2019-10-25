Stop tearing other women down: Did Selena just shield ex-beau Justin Bieber's wife Hailey?

Los Angeles: Pop star Selena Gomez has posted an Instagram Live video requesting fans to "stop tearing other women down". The request comes in the wake of heavy trolling that model Hailey Bieber has been facing ever since Selena released her new single "Lose you to love me".

For the uninitiated, Selena's latest song is being billed as heartbreak pop. The number is believed to have references to the stormy relationship she once shared with Hailey's husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old Selena had a blow hot, blow cold affair with Justin from 2010 to 2017, after which the "Baby" hitmaker got together with Hailey, who is now his wife, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Although Selena sings with gusto about how she was "replaced" within just two months, widespread trolling of Hailey following the song's release has now forced the pop star to defend the model.

Things worsened for Hailey when she revealed on social media that she has been listening to Summer Walker's song titled "I'll kill you". Selena fans took this to be Hailey's hateful response to the "Lose you to love me" number, the Daily Mail report added.

In her Instagram Live video, Selena speaks directly into the camera, asking fans to end the trolling.

"I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anyone, please," she said in the video.

"Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that's not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I'm proud of. And that's all that I'll say," Selena added.

Soon, the song's release, Selena fans were drawing a direct connection between the lyrics and her soured relationship with Justin.

"You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it," sings Selena in the song.