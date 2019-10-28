SRK's adorable Diwali celebration with AbRam and Gauri Khan shows he is the perfect family man

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday shared a heartwarming Diwali wish with his fans.

The actor along with the message posted a family picture featuring wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam.

Going by the snap, they seem to have celebrated the festivals of light in a religious way.

All three of them can be seen adorning a 'tika' in the monochromatic picture that Shah Rukh Khan posted taking to twitter.

"#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy," he wrote alongside the photo.