Sreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy

Following his debut in Malayalam cinema in the 2011 film 'Pranayam' alongside Mohanlal, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada, former RJ and VJ Sreenath Bhasi transformed into a young promising star to look out for. However, his bad boy reputation off-screen has been ruining his film and career prospects. Here are five top controversies surrounding the 'Kumbalangi Nights' actor. |

During the promotions of his film 'Chattambi', the actor hurled abuses at the anchor during an interview, when he was asked a question that he did not want to answer. The anchor filed a complaint and Bhasi was arrested and kept for a day in jail, before being released |

Co-incidentally, on the same day, Bhasi had abused an RJ during the on-air interview for the radio station of which the former was an RJ at |

Recently, the actor has been banned by leading associations in the Malayalam film industry, following repeated incidents of bad behaviour being reported. This move has been celebrated and criticised by the industry in equal measure |

A case of cheating was also filed against the actor. The complainant suggested that Bhasi demanded Rs. 4 lakh to inaugurate a tea cafe but did not turn up for the inauguration |

In another instance, a case of harassment was registered against the actor for passing insensitive and lewd comments against his 'Honeybee 2' co-star. He was booked under Section 429, 354, 509 and 34, as per the IPC |

Born on May 29 1988, Bhasi is famous for his roles in 'Da Thadiya', 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Virus', 'Trance', 'Kappela' and 'Bheeshma Parvam' |

To his credit, Bhasi has also been a part of a Christian alternative metal band named Crimson Wood |