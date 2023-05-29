 Sreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy

Sreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Following his debut in Malayalam cinema in the 2011 film 'Pranayam' alongside Mohanlal, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada, former RJ and VJ Sreenath Bhasi transformed into a young promising star to look out for. However, his bad boy reputation off-screen has been ruining his film and career prospects. Here are five top controversies surrounding the 'Kumbalangi Nights' actor.

Following his debut in Malayalam cinema in the 2011 film 'Pranayam' alongside Mohanlal, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada, former RJ and VJ Sreenath Bhasi transformed into a young promising star to look out for. However, his bad boy reputation off-screen has been ruining his film and career prospects. Here are five top controversies surrounding the 'Kumbalangi Nights' actor. |

During the promotions of his film 'Chattambi', the actor hurled abuses at the anchor during an interview, when he was asked a question that he did not want to answer. The anchor filed a complaint and Bhasi was arrested and kept for a day in jail, before being released

During the promotions of his film 'Chattambi', the actor hurled abuses at the anchor during an interview, when he was asked a question that he did not want to answer. The anchor filed a complaint and Bhasi was arrested and kept for a day in jail, before being released |

Co-incidentally, on the same day, Bhasi had abused an RJ during the on-air interview for the radio station of which the former was an RJ at

Co-incidentally, on the same day, Bhasi had abused an RJ during the on-air interview for the radio station of which the former was an RJ at |

Recently, the actor has been banned by leading associations in the Malayalam film industry, following repeated incidents of bad behaviour being reported. This move has been celebrated and criticised by the industry in equal measure

Recently, the actor has been banned by leading associations in the Malayalam film industry, following repeated incidents of bad behaviour being reported. This move has been celebrated and criticised by the industry in equal measure |

A case of cheating was also filed against the actor. The complainant suggested that Bhasi demanded Rs. 4 lakh to inaugurate a tea cafe but did not turn up for the inauguration

A case of cheating was also filed against the actor. The complainant suggested that Bhasi demanded Rs. 4 lakh to inaugurate a tea cafe but did not turn up for the inauguration |

In another instance, a case of harassment was registered against the actor for passing insensitive and lewd comments against his 'Honeybee 2' co-star. He was booked under Section 429, 354, 509 and 34, as per the IPC

In another instance, a case of harassment was registered against the actor for passing insensitive and lewd comments against his 'Honeybee 2' co-star. He was booked under Section 429, 354, 509 and 34, as per the IPC |

Born on May 29 1988, Bhasi is famous for his roles in 'Da Thadiya', 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Virus', 'Trance', 'Kappela' and 'Bheeshma Parvam'

Born on May 29 1988, Bhasi is famous for his roles in 'Da Thadiya', 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Virus', 'Trance', 'Kappela' and 'Bheeshma Parvam' |

To his credit, Bhasi has also been a part of a Christian alternative metal band named Crimson Wood

To his credit, Bhasi has also been a part of a Christian alternative metal band named Crimson Wood |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy

Sreenath Bhasi: What makes the Kumbalangi Nights actor, Malayalam cinema's bad boy

Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with Dubai-based businessman Farhan? Actress' father reacts (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with Dubai-based businessman Farhan? Actress' father reacts (WATCH)

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost 26 kg in 4 months with SHOCKING diet - Details inside

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost 26 kg in 4 months with SHOCKING diet - Details inside

Sunny Leone pens heartfelt note for husband Daniel Weber after Cannes 2023 appearance: 'You...

Sunny Leone pens heartfelt note for husband Daniel Weber after Cannes 2023 appearance: 'You...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Sunday is all about spending time with baby Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Sunday is all about spending time with baby Malti Marie