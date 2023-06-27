 Sreejita De To Marry Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape In Germany On THIS Date
Sreejita De To Marry Boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape In Germany On THIS Date

Sreejita said that she is disappointed as many of her friends won't be able to attend the marriage.

Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 16' fame Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape. Their wedding will take place in Germany on July 1.

Their wedding invite is out now and it reads "You are invited to the wedding of Sreejita and Michael".

Sreejita said that she is disappointed as many of her friends won't be able to attend the marriage.

She mentioned, "I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments."

"This makes me feel bit sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing on this special event. So they have to make it up in the Indian wedding which she is planning later. Will sure meet and have blast together," she added.

The 'Uttaran' actor is going to get married in the Church on July 1.

