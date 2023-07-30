Sreejita De Kisses Husband Michael In Auto Rickshaw, Paps Tease Newlyweds (WATCH)

Newlyweds Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape were spotted in an auto rickshaw as they stepped out for a date night in Mumbai on Saturday. Several pictures and videos of the television actress with her husband are doing the rounds on social media.

The former contestant wore a yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She was all smiles as she tightly held onto Michael's hand. Inside the auto, the couple gracefully posed for the paps and shared a romantic liplock.

The heartwarming gesture was met with enthusiastic cheers and encouragement from the shutterbugs, who playfully requested another kiss and teased them.

This left the couple blushing and to fulfill the request of paps, they kissed again. Take a look at their video here:

Sreejita and Michael's love story

Sreejita married longtime boyfriend Michael in Germany in the presence of family and some close friends earlier this month. The actress has shared several dreamy wedding pictures and videos on her official Instagram account.

The Uttaran actress made headlines when she announced her engagement to her German beau in December 2021. The couple's nuptials were unceremoniously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the newest unconventional couple on the block.

Sreejita and Michael started dating in 2019. They reportedly met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. After being in a relationship for nearly two years, Michael proposed to Sreejita in Paris.