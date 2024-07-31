'Spoke To Irrfan Khan In Dream For 45 Minutes, Knew He Would Die Soon': Mita Vashisht

Actress Mita Vashisht recently revealed that she worked closely with late actor Irrfan Khan during their time in the National School of Drama (NSD). She shared that she had dreamt about the actor only a few days before his death and knew that he would pass away very soon.

In an interview with Lallantop, Mita revealed that she had always been in touch with Irrfan, however, during his final days, the actor had isolated himself and would spend time only with his wife Sutapa Sikdar, and kids, Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

'Knew Irrfan would die soon'

Mita shared that around 10 days before his demise, she dreamt about Irrfan, and in her dream, they spoke for good 45 minutes. "We had a very lengthy conversation in my dream and I remember, we were laughing a lot. He told me in my dream that it had been very long since we had caught up. When I opened my eyes, I was feeling very happy as well as quiet. Maine kaha ye to jaane wala hai. Shayad 1-2 din mein, Irrfan jayega," she stated.

I called up a common friend and asked him about Irrfan's whereabouts. He told me that the actor was at his Igatpuri farmhouse and that he was doing quite well. "I said I want to meet Irrfan, but the friend told me that he had isolated himself. I told the friend that Irrfan won't be alive for long," she said.

Mita added that within a few days of her dream, Irrfan passed away. The Hindi Medium actor succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020.

'People who didn't know him attended his funeral'

Mita also recalled attending Irrfan's funeral in Mumbai during the first lockdown and said that while she had her face completely covered when she reached the spot, there were celebs who did not even know the actor but turned up at his funeral and even posed for the paparazzi.

"I reached there and we were not being allowed to even enter the crematorium due to the COVID-19 restrictions. There were people from the media crowding outside. And in the middle of this, there were also people coming in who did not even know Irrfan. And they were actually taking their masks off for the paparazzi to see them," she recalled.

She said that she eventually managed to enter the crematorium and bid goodbye to her friend.