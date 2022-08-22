'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended version to re-release in India on September 2

The Spider-Man franchise is a gift that keeps coming. After the humoungous success of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Sony Pictures Entertainment India now announces the re-release of the blockbuster superhero film with all-new additional footage on September 2 across theatres in India.

The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighbourhood web-slinger, opened in December 2021 and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the US, where 'No Way Home' ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the UK -- Holland's birthplace.

It's notable that 'No Way Home' has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.