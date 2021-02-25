'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Zendaya says she is attracted to kindness in a person

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Zendaya says kindness is a quality she really appreciates in a person. Zendaya's assertion came when she was asked about the qualities she would like in man.

"I most like in a person, how about that? It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it," Zendaya said on Vanity Fair's "The Proust Questionnaire", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," she added.

The actress was later questioned what quality she most likes in a woman. "Well, I guess that's the same answer," she replied.