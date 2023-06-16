 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Banned In UAE Over Scene Featuring Transgender Rights Poster
The news comes after the UAE Media Council stated that it would not allow the distribution of any content that violated UAE's "values and principles"

Friday, June 16, 2023
Animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will not be released in the United Arab Emirates after failing to meet the local censorship guidelines. The film, produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment, was scheduled to be released on June 22.

"The Emirates Media Council monitors and evaluates the media content circulating locally, and the council confirms that it will not allow the circulation or publication of content contrary to the values and principles of the UAE and the standards of media content in force in the country," the statement read.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows the Marvel comics character Miles Morales and is the second movie in the "Spider-Verse" trilogy. The first film titled "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" released in 2018.

According to Deadline, the point of contention was a scene featuring a transgender rights poster.

Last year, Disney/Pixar's animated movie "Lightyear" was banned in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, over LGBTQ content.

