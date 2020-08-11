Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

As he celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was "forced to celebrate" his birthday in quarantine.

He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome picture of himself and penned down a long caption along with it in Spanish about his coronavirus diagnosis.

"Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," he said.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' actor further revealed that he is feeling "relatively well." "I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet," he wrote.

The 60-year-old actor ended the note by stating that he will take advantage of the isolation that he is in to "read, write, rest." "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone. Antonio Banderas," he added.

Banderas is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.