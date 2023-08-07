 Spandana Raghavendra Death: Kannada Celebs Mourn Shocking Demise Of Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on Monday, and her sudden demise has left the entire Sandalwood industry shocked and numb. She was reportedly holidaying in Thailand when she suffered a heart attack and succumbed to it.

As soon as news about her tragic demise broke, several celebs from the Kannada showbiz expressed their grief and mourned her loss.

Vijay was in Bengaluru when his wife Spandana breathed her last at a private hospital in Bangkok. Her last rites will be conducted on Tuesday.

Sandalwood mourns Spandana's death

Spandana and Vijay have a son named Shourya. She was 44 at the time of her death.

Vijay's 'Dance Karnataka Dance' co-judge Rakshitha Prem took to her Instagram to pay a moving tribute to Spandana. "Some news are very hard to hear. Gods really have there alla.." she wrote.

Actor Kirik Keethi shared a heartbreaking post for Spandana. "When I first heard about the news, I prayed that this news should be fake... But even the Lord became unkind... This is really a big shock.. May Spandana's soul rest in peace... May God give Raghanna the strength to bear this pain," he wrote in Kannada.

Shri, Radhika Shravanth, Amrutha Ramammoorthy, and other celebs too extended their condolences.

About Spandana's death

Spandana suffered from issues related to low blood pressure frequently and it is said to have led to the cardiac arrest which claimed her life.

She was vacationing in Thailand when she suffered the heart attack, and she was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru, but she could not be saved.

Vijay, who was in Bengaluru, busy with the promotions of his upcoming film when Spandana passed away, is yet to issue an official statement.

Spandana's mortal remains will be flown down to Bengaluru from Bangkok on Tuesday after due formalities, and her final rites will be conducted in the presence of her near and dear ones.

