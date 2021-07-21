South star Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, to be directed by Atlee. The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for titles like "Chandramukhi", "Ghajini", "Sri Rama Rajyam", and "Puthiya Niyamam".

"She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film," a source close to the development said.