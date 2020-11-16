Soumitra Chatterjee: The Renaissance Man India forgot

For us bongs, Soumitra Chatterjee was not just a star or an actor. Apart from being a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, a holder of the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (the highest civilian award in France), and being a two-time National Award-winning actor, he was Feluda to every Bong kid, Apu to every boy in love, he was the role model, the prince charming, he was the ghorer chhele, ‘Shoumitro’, to every family where his charm could unite three generations of women in the house. But to most Bengalis he was essentially a ‘Raymond’s Man’, The Complete Man, who epitomised the very essence of the quintessential Bengali Bhadralok.

Anyway, I finished the interview and sent the article to my editor hoping that I have cracked another cover story, because an interview with such a legend is indeed in the same league as that of a Majidi interview…or, so I thought. But for the national media, who has today suddenly woken up to the existence of a certain ‘Soumitra Chatterjee, after his death, he wasn’t yet big enough to get a spread more than a single page of a magazine. The truth is, even though today world cinema is becoming part of dinner table conversation, when it comes to Indian cinema, we are still unable to look beyond Bollywood.

Today, Soumitra Chatterjee is headline worthy because he is dead. The actor extraordinaire, who had tested positive of COVID-19 on October 6, died at the age of 86 in Kolkata.

No, I will not introduce Soumitra Chatterjee to you, because it is practically impossible for me to squeeze in his legacy and talk about the phenomenon that was Chatterjee within such a short space and the newspapers will be flooded with such Wikipedia articles anyway.

Yes, he was to Satyajit Ray what Toshiro Mifune, was to Akira Kurosawa, or what Robert De Niro is to Martin Scorsese, theirs was one of those actor-director pairs that gave the international audiences some of the time-defying movie gems. Chatterjee’s association with the Oscar-winning director that started with his very first movie role spanned over three decades and fourteen films including Apur Sansar, Charulata and Ghare Baire. Of this, critic Pauline Kael wrote in The New Yorker: “Soumitra Chatterjee, Ray's one-man stock company, moves so differently in the different roles he plays them, he is almost unrecognisable.”

Yes, in Bengal, when he started off, it was the time and age of superstar Uttam Kumar. But instead of getting bedazzled by Kumar’s stardom or fading away in his halo, Chatterjee through his acting prowess coupled with his dashing good looks and off-screen personality of the boy-next-door, soon managed to charm create a niche of his own slowly but steadily dividing the Bengali audience into two staunch camps.

Yes, he was one of those rare leading men of Indian cinema of his generation who positioned himself as an actor and rather than a ‘hero’, something that actors today are trying to emulate.

But, apart from Ray, he had worked with Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar, Ajoy Kar, Raja Mitra, Aparna Sen, Goutam Ghose and Rituparno Ghosh and continued to work till the very end. He was also a politically-aware individual who never shied away from taking a strong stand against the regime. A prolific poet, a playwright, a thespian, and an orator, his recitations of Rabindranath Tagore and Jibananda Das alone could turn one into his life-long fan. He was also one of those rare actors who never gave up theatre even when he was among the top-billed movie stars. And he never looked at Hindi cinema for money, approval, or fame.

In his own words, “Actors, at least in those days, would venture into Hindi films for two reasons, money and fame. I was working with Satyajit Ray and had international fame. I didn’t feel the need to come to Bombay for that.”