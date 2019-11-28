Sorry Kartik and Ananya, but this kid isn’t really impressed with you!

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been out and about promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. In an interaction with the media, Kartik and Ananya posed for a fan who came with her baby boy. However, the little munchkin wasn’t really impressed to see the stars, and constantly posed for the shutterbugs.
See the adorable pictures below.
Apart from the duo, Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurrana. The trailer featured Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik, narrating a tale of how his father made him study, work and then get married - all on the pretext of achieving 'a peaceful life' at every stage.
It further showed how Chintu juggles to maintain a balance between his married life and an extra-marital affair. In all, the trailer is a sure sign that the movie will be a full-time entertainer.
The movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is slated to release on December 6.
