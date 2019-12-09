Sorry Deepika, but Ranveer's kissing booth had Shahid, Siddhanth and Sara

The prestigious Star Screen Awards 2019 were held last night in Mumbai that saw several stalwarts from B-town grace the event. With celebs who sashayed in style at the red carpet, it was Ranveer Singh’s antics that caught our attention.

The entertainment powerhouse went on a kissing spree with all those he interacted with. These included his co-stars Sara Ali Khan from Simmba, Siddhant Chaturvedi from Gully Boy, and Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat.

Ranveer wore a shimmery suit layered on an all-black ensemble. He accessorised his look with some chic sunglasses.

Watch the videos below.