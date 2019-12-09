Sorry Deepika, but Ranveer's kissing booth had Shahid, Siddhanth and Sara

The prestigious Star Screen Awards 2019 were held last night in Mumbai that saw several stalwarts from B-town grace the event. With celebs who sashayed in style at the red carpet, it was Ranveer Singh’s antics that caught our attention.
The entertainment powerhouse went on a kissing spree with all those he interacted with. These included his co-stars Sara Ali Khan from Simmba, Siddhant Chaturvedi from Gully Boy, and Shahid Kapoor from Padmaavat.
Ranveer wore a shimmery suit layered on an all-black ensemble. He accessorised his look with some chic sunglasses.
Watch the videos below.
The night's big winners were Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which also had Ranveer bag the best actor tropy, and Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, receiving multiple awards in several categories. Meanwhile, veteran actor Prem Chopra, known for his iconic villainous roles, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
