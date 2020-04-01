Sophie Turner: COVID-19 lockdown is like a prison for Joe Jonas

Los Angeles: "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with pop star husband Joe Jonas.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she's coping during crisis in an interview with Conan O'Brien on "CONAN At Home", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said when asked how she's managing with social distancing.