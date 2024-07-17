Sonu Sood Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings On Ashadhi Ekadashi (VIDEO)

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai, to seek blessings. He gave a glimpse of his visit to the temple on social media. Taking to his official Instagram account on Wednesday (July 17), Sonu shared a video and a couple of pictures in which he is seen offering prayers.

In the photos, the actor is seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. He sported a chandan tilak on his forehead and a yellow cloth around his neck. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," he captioned the post.

Every year, on Ashadhi Ekadashi, lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra undertake the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, where they converge to visit the temple of Lord Vitthal and seek his blessings.

Ashadhi Ekadashi also marks the beginning of Chaturmas - the period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in a state of meditation. The four-month-long Chaturmas has a great significance in Hinduism and Jainism.

Meanwhile, Sonu often makes headlines because of his philanthropic work. He remains a beacon of hope for countless lives who rely on his large heartedness. He has received constant support and thoughtful gestures from his fans and supporters over the last few years.

On the work front, Sonu will be seen on the silver screen in a cybercrime thriller Fateh with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Sonu himself, the film will hit the big screens in 2024. If reports are to be believed, the film depicts the actor as a tech-savvy agent aiding cybercrime victims.