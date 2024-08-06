Sonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

Sonu Sood |

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood urged the Government of India and the citizens to help bring back "fellow Indians" from neighbouring Bangladesh as violent clashes have erupted all over the country. He shared a heart-wrenching video in which an alleged Bangladeshi Hindu woman can be seen crying over the state of the country.

In the purported video, the woman alleged that there was a mass Hindu genocide happening in Bangladesh, and se sought help from authorities online. Sharing her video, Sood wrote, "We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here."

We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/OuL550ui5H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 6, 2024

"This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us," he added.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on Monday morning and fled the country, reportedly to London, via India. Massive clashes erupted in the neighbouring country, with protestors and activists vandalising public property, and even storming inside the official residence of the PM and the Parliament.

Reacting to the unrest in Bangladesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut too had tweeted that not even Muslims were safe in the Muslim majority country.

"Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!" she wrote.

On the other hand, filmmaker Hansal Mehta called Hasina "a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself".