 Sonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

Sonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

Violent clashes erupted in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina resigned as PM and fled the country

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Sonu Sood |

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood urged the Government of India and the citizens to help bring back "fellow Indians" from neighbouring Bangladesh as violent clashes have erupted all over the country. He shared a heart-wrenching video in which an alleged Bangladeshi Hindu woman can be seen crying over the state of the country.

In the purported video, the woman alleged that there was a mass Hindu genocide happening in Bangladesh, and se sought help from authorities online. Sharing her video, Sood wrote, "We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here."

"This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us," he added.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut REACTS As Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India: 'No One Safe In Muslim...
article-image

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on Monday morning and fled the country, reportedly to London, via India. Massive clashes erupted in the neighbouring country, with protestors and activists vandalising public property, and even storming inside the official residence of the PM and the Parliament.

Reacting to the unrest in Bangladesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut too had tweeted that not even Muslims were safe in the Muslim majority country.

Read Also
Hansal Mehta Recalls How Sheikh Hasina's Govt Banned Faraaz Release In Bangladesh: 'Wanted To Cover...
article-image

"Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!" she wrote.

On the other hand, filmmaker Hansal Mehta called Hasina "a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hansal Mehta Calls Out Fake Posts About Hindu Attacks, Gang Rapes In Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina...

Hansal Mehta Calls Out Fake Posts About Hindu Attacks, Gang Rapes In Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina...

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Liam's Neeson's...

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Liam's Neeson's...

Sonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

Sonu Sood Bats For Bringing Back 'Fellow Indians' From Bangladesh Amid Violent Clashes

Sunny Leone Reveals Being 'Bothered' By Judgements For Being Adult Movie Star: 'It's Odd Now'

Sunny Leone Reveals Being 'Bothered' By Judgements For Being Adult Movie Star: 'It's Odd Now'

Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Showcase Romantic Chemistry In...

Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Showcase Romantic Chemistry In...