Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Zoya Factor’ gets a new release date, makers share a glimpse from the film

After releasing the first look of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer upcoming film, ‘The Zoya Factor’, now the makers have shared a glimpse from the film announcing the new release date which is, 20th September 2019. The film previously was set to be released on 14th June 2019, but today the makers along with the star cast have announced the date change.

The makers took to their social media and announced this big news along with a glimpse from the film. Sharing the big news, makers wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. #TheZoyaFactor will hit cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @sonamakapoor & @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms”.

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel ‘The Zoya Factor’. In the first look, Sonam and Dulquer are holding the copy of the novel and it also has the character name of both these actors.

The Zoya Factor will definitely mark as Dulquer Salmaan’s big Bollywood debut as he is getting cast opposite Sonam Kapoor in this upcoming Romantic-Drama of director Abhishek Sharma.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions.

Director Abhishek Sharma will be directing the film, which will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films. The film is all set to release on 20th September 2019.