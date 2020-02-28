Sonam Kapoor writes a heartfelt birthday wish for mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor had the most lovely wish for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, as she took to Instagram and posted pictures with her.
In the post, Sonam went on to thank her for all the love and the amazing food she makes and also complimented her for being elegant and kindhearted.
Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kindhearted person I know! Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you ❤"
One of the pictures also had her father-in-law, Harish Ahuja.
Here is what she posted:
Not only Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja also took to Instagram to wish his mom and shared a few glimpses of the birthday celebration. In the pictures, Priya Ahuja looks elegant in a salmon coloured kurta, paired with a diamond bracelet and her hair left lose in soft curls.
Later, Priya Ahuja took to Instagram and posted a picture of her looking extremely happy on seeing two birthday cakes and she wrote a caption, 'Best Birthday'.
Here are some more pictures the birthday girl posted:
Several close friends of Sonam Kapoor also wished her mother-in-law in the comment section, showering love and blessings.
Sonam recently returned to India from Doha, where she was attending a jewellery and watches exhibition. Her hubby gave her an adorable surprise when he came to the airport to receive her and also brought along a bunch of flowers.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie, 'Zoya Factor'.
