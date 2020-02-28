Sonam Kapoor writes a heartfelt birthday wish for mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor had the most lovely wish for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, as she took to Instagram and posted pictures with her.

In the post, Sonam went on to thank her for all the love and the amazing food she makes and also complimented her for being elegant and kindhearted.

Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kindhearted person I know! Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you ❤"

One of the pictures also had her father-in-law, Harish Ahuja.

Here is what she posted: