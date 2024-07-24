Sonam Kapoor Reveals Getting Offered Roles Of '20-Something': 'I Don't Look Young As Janhvi Kapoor But...'

Sonam Kapoor has disappeared from public life a while back to focus on her son Vayu. Recently, the actress revealed that she would start acting again, 'whether people like it or not.'

Recently speaking to The Dirty Magazine, Sonam said that she has been getting offered of a '20-something.' She added, "Now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged.”

Further, Sonam added that she finds it flattering to be considered for the roles; she does not look as young as Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor. The actress said that she is grateful that people think of her as someone who's not that aged.

She said that she has a kid, but he has not been out there in the world, as she wants to keep it that way. “It’s nobody’s business but mine, right? Vayu didn't choose to be famous; I can't put that pressure on him. And there are too many like gross, weird people in the world. I don't want my child's face out there for as long as I can control it," said Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime-thriller film Blind, which was released in 2023. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke Sonam’s six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor.

Next, the I Hate Luv Storys actress has Battle for Bittora, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film will be made under their banner Anil Kapoor Films Company.