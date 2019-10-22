Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as she ditches her bra in a bold white outfit

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently attended the Dubai Stars event. From red carpet looks to casual brunches, the diva knows to keep it stylish. While The Zoya Actor star is known to flaunt some of the best couture in business, her latest one is raising brows.
Sonam wore a Sharon Wauchob number, which was an all-white ensemble, with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a messy bun and some statement pieces of jewellery.
"Initially I was disheartened to face criticism for no reason. There were times people criticised me and did not take me seriously because I love fashion and dressing up. I felt bad but I also love acting and the process of moviemaking so much that my passion towards my profession remain a constant drive", Sonam told IANS.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release "The Zoya Factor" failed at the box-office.
