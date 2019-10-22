Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as she ditches her bra in a bold white outfit

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently attended the Dubai Stars event. From red carpet looks to casual brunches, the diva knows to keep it stylish. While The Zoya Actor star is known to flaunt some of the best couture in business, her latest one is raising brows.

Sonam wore a Sharon Wauchob number, which was an all-white ensemble, with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a messy bun and some statement pieces of jewellery.