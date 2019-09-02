Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sizzles in black on Hello magazine cover

Apart from the cover, the pretty damsel unveiled other looks from the shoot where she can be seen donning a candy pink off-shoulder dress and a ravishing red dress which she opted for the carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival.

The official account of the magazine shared her eye-grabbing looks on their Instagram page. The magazine termed the versatile diva as "Red Carpet Princess" on the cover.

On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 20, this year.