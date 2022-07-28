Sonal Chauhan's five most fashionable workout looks

When it comes to fitness, Sonal Chauhan is on top of the game. From yoga to MMA sessions and more, her dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle is awe-inspiring. The Free Press Journal handpicks some of her most stylish workout looks.

Sonal’s yellow athleisure look gives us the confidence to go in for bold colours, even for workout sessions. The actress looks really comfy and elegant in her full-sleeve cropped top and tights.

The actress is stunning in her pastel blue co-ord set, which includes a sports bra and tights. We think Sonal has a love for pastel colours, and it is surely a cherry on top of her beauty.

Sonal looks stunning in her white co-ord set of a sports bra and short tights. Her sleek yoga moves surely have inspired us, and so does her wardrobe.

With her block black and white sports bra paired with warm white tights and a simple braid hairstyle, she turned heads around. She surely knows how to blend style and comfort perfectly.

Sonal looks cool in a pastel purple sports bra with pink tights. The colours really complimented her s in tone, and she looks as fresh as a daisy.