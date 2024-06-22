 Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Are All Smiles At Mehendi Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Are All Smiles At Mehendi Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23, after dating for seven years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is just a day away. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian. As the lovebirds prepare for their big day, an unseen photo from their mehendi ceremony has surfaced online, capturing the attention of many.

The picture, shared by the couple's friend Jafer Ali Munshi on his Instagram story, shows the bride-to-be in a red sharara set, while Zaheer is wearing a floral-printed red kurta with white pajamas. The soon-to-be married couple are all smiles as they pose with their friends.

Check out the photo:

The caption read, "Soooooooooo excited & Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!" The photo also shows the venue decked in flowers.

The groom's father Iqbal Ratnasi, confirmed Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. He also revealed to the Free Press Journal on Friday that the marriage will not have any religious ceremonies. "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage," he said.

Ratansi further added that the couple's wedding is scheduled for June 23.

Recently, Shatrughan Sinha's close friend Shashi Ranjan talked about the wedding to ETimes and said, "Sonakshi is marrying the man she loves. Everyone is participating, and Shatru Ji's brothers are coming from America for the wedding. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal's house. It is a very happy moment for me and the family."

