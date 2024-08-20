 Sonakshi Sinha To Sell Bandra Home After Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Leaves Netizens Curious
Manisha Karki
Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is ready to sell her lavish home in Bandra, Mumbai. Her decision has sparked curiosity among her fans, who are wondering why she is selling the house. She got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, and since they are living in the same house,.

Sonakshi's House On Sale

When a real estate Instagram account posted a video of the flat along with the asking price, the world learned that the place was for sale. The opulent seafront apartment in the 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation, is characterized as such in the Instagram picture.

The seller also described the house as a 4 BHK apartment that was converted into a spacious 2 BHK, with decks. It is a 4200 sq. ft. sea-facing walk-in and furnished with multiple modern amenities. The apartment is now priced at ₹25 crore.

Netizens Are Curious For The Duo Selling Their House

As soon as the video went viral, their house went on sale. Netizens shared their views and curiosity in the comments. One of the users wrote, “That’s Sonakhi Sinha’s home.. moving out too soon."

Another comment reads, “Why is Sonakshi Sinha selling her house? She had just bought it a while back.”

The third user wrote, “Isn’t this Sonakshi Sinha’s house? Saw it on YouTube."

“Sonakshi Sinha desperate to sell this apartment for a couple of years now," a user commented.

Also, actor Saqib Saleem commented, writing, “I know this building”.

All About Their House

Sonakshi bought the apartment on the 26th floor of 81 Aureate in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, in September 2023. The house agreement was signed by her mother, Poonam Sinha, and the apartment has a carpet area of 4,210.87 sq. ft. and costs ₹11 crore.

For seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been romantically involved. The pair also appeared in the Blockbuster music video and the 2022 movie Double XL. Although they avoided disclosing their connection to the public, the couple was frequently seen together at social events and parties.

