Sonakshi Sinha Cannot Stop Gushing As Hubby Zaheer Gatecrashes Interview To Promote Her Film

(left) Saqib Saleem and Zaheer Iqbal. (right) Sonakshi Sinha. Photo courtesy: Screengrab from video |

Come July 12, Sonakshi Sinha, who recently got married to long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, will feature in her first movie post marriage. Sona will star in Kakuda, a horror comedy also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Sonakshi was recently busy promoting her film, when hubby Zaheer caught her off-guard. What transpired was a sweet moment that captured the bond between the couple.

The incident unfolded during Sonakshi and Saqib’s exclusive interview with Connected to India. During the course of the chat, Zaheer dropped in to say hello to his wife and cheer for her. However, to keep the surprise intact, he appeared at Saqib’s location and gatecrashed the interview.

Just to give you the coordinates, Saqib and Sonakshi sat down for the virtual interview from different locations as they spoke with CtoI’s Shreya Dave. While answering a question, Saqib said, “I have a guest with me guys,” before Zaheer entered the frame.

As soon as Sonakshi saw her husband, her face lit up and she couldn’t control her laughter. “Kakuda guys,” Zaheer said, urging viewers to support his wife’s project.

Saqib explained, most likely in jest, that Zaheer had cracked his voice while promoting the movie. The couple also indulged in PDA as they exchanged messages.

While Zaheer said, “I love you”, Sonakshi responded with a string of flying kisses to him.

The segment ended with both Saqib and Sonakshi hailing Zaheer with “What a man”. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda will release exclusively on ZEE5 Global on July 12.

Zaheer and Sonakshi tied the knot on June 23.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)