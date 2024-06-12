Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Wedding Reports With Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal: 'It's Nobody's Business'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha finally broke her silence and reacted to reports of her wedding with actor and longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. For the unawares, Sonakshi and Zaheer will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 23 in Mumbai, reports have stated. However, in an interview, Sonakshi's father, veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha said that he is not aware of the wedding plans. Recently, Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha too went on record to deny any involvement in the marriage.

Now, in an interview with iDiva, Sonakshi said she fails to understand why people are so 'concerned' about her wedding. The Heeramandi actress also stated that such media reports doesn't bother her.

Sonakshi reacts to wedding reports

Reacting to rumours of her wedding, Sonakshi said, "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?"

Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time now and they have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. The two are often seen posting mushy posts about each other on their social media handles and never miss a chance to pack on some PDA.

They are also spotted outside restaurants and different locations in Mumbai. In January 2024, the couple also vacationed together.

They collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL and for a music video titled Blockbuster.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently garnering love and appreciation for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. She will next be seen in films like Kakuda and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.