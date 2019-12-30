Sona Mohapatra on the rocks: 43-year-old singer looks fierce in a sexy black monokini

Singer Sona Mohapatara has shared a picture on Twitter and the 43-year-old looks ferociously hot in a black monokini.

The 'Ambarsariya' singer has been in the news for carrying her heart on her sleeves and being super ouspoken on the micro-blogging website. Controversy's favourite infant, Sona Mohapatra has shown Twitterati that she's a force to be reckoned with. Whether it's hitting back at vivcious trolls or raising her voice to out huge celebrities, Sona has been proving how fierce and bold she is.

The singer took to Twitter to literally shut people up with a picture of her sitting on the rocks by the ocean. Sona can be seen wearing a black plunging monokini with a front cut out. She captioned the picture, "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come."

Here are the pictures: