Somy Ali Reveals She Was Sexually Abused By Her Cook, Gatekeeper As A Child: 'I Suffered From Severe PTSD'

Actress-turned-social activist and Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has opened up about her traumatic childhood in Karachi. In one of her latest interviews, Somy made some shocking revelations and said she was 'sexually abused' as a child.

Somy said that her father, who was a film director and producer, had affairs with his heroines. She said her parents used to constantly fight with each other.

According to a report in ETimes, Somy said, "While my mom was being abused for speaking for herself, I was being sexually abused by the cook in the house when I was five years old and then later again by the gatekeeper at the age of nine. I barely could focus in school and would always stare out the window unbeknownst to me that I was suffering from severe PTSD and ongoing trauma."

Somy also claimed she does not have any good memories from childhood. "I saw many shades during my time in India, be it in intimate relationships, professional and even with my friendships. But my worst nightmare was my relationship which I am still suffering from as I am still being bullied even though I broke off the relationship 22 years ago," the former actress added.

Somy often lashes out at Salman, and in the past, she also called him 'woman beater' and 'sadistic'. She also said in one of her earlier interviews that the memories of her relationship with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor still haunt her.

Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film Buland, however, it never made it to the theatres. She is known for her role in the 1997 film Chupp. Somy has now dedicated her life to social activism, championing women's rights in South Asia through her NGO.

