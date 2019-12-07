Someone tried kissing Natasha Dalal and its not Varun Dhawan!

Varun Dhawan and his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been in the news for their rumored wedding since very long. However, recently, Natasha was pounced upon by someone else to get a kiss and it wasn't Varun. However, we are not even close to get mad!
Don't worry, it wasn't a man but just a cute little puppy. Recently, Natasha was spotted at the Asia's largest adoption fair 'Adoptathon 2019'. She was captured by Viral Bhayani while playing with a dog who tried kissing her and jumped all over her. Check out this adorable video:
Besides Natasha, choreographer turned actress Daisy Shah was also spotted at the fair donning brown flared pants with a black full sleeves shirt.
Check out all the pictures from the 'Adoptathon 2019' here:
While Natasha is a successful fashion designer and has her own collection of bridal lehengas and dresses named 'Natasha Dalal Label', her boyfriend and soon to be husband Varun recently wrapped up Remo D'souza's dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3D' which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)